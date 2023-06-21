Which teams do not have a pick in the first round of 2023 NBA Draft?

There aren’t many teams with no first round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, there are a few. The draft is set for Thursday, June 22 and will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Below we take a look at teams with no first round picks.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves don’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Milwaukee lost its first-round pick in the trade with the Houston Rockets for P.J. Tucker a few years back. That pick is slotted for No. 30. The 76ers lost their first-round pick in the trade where they sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and the pick to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The Timberwolves traded their first-round pick as part of the deal for Rudy Gobert. That seems to be the worst deal of the three, as the Timberwolves haven’t shown many improvements with Gobert in the lineup.