Which teams have multiple picks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft?

There are seven teams with multiple first round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The draft is set to get underway Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Below we take a look at teams with multiple first round picks in this years draft.

The Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers have multiple picks in the first round of this year’s draft.

The Magic have their own pick, as well as one from the trade that sent Nikola Vučević to the Chicago Bulls. The Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, netting them multiple first-round picks over the next few yers including two this year. Eric Gordon was traded by the Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers for a first-round pick, giving the Rockets an extra selection as well. The Nets have back-to-back first-round picks this year as they have their own and one they acquired in the deal for Kevin Durant.

A team to watch for is the Trail Blazers. They have multiple picks and have been open of the idea that they want to add another star to play with Damian Lillard. Their pick is No. 3 overall, but they also have the No. 23 pick they acquired from the New York Knicks for Josh Hart. The Pacers are the other team with multiple picks that could make a trade. They’ve been open about wanting a talented wing piece and would be will to trade their No. 7 pick. The Pacers also have the 26th and 29th pick.