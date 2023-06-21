 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much money will 2023 NBA Draft first-round picks make?

Here’s a look at the rookie contract scale for the 2023-24 first-round picks.

By Henry Palattella
Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne Levallois in action during the Playoffs Betclic ELITE - Finale Episode 3 basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois and AS Monaco Basket at Roland Garros Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France, on 15 June 2023. Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft features an incredible wave of league-shifting talent that’s led by can’t-miss prospect Victor Wembanyama. That shift will follow players off the court as well, as every first-round pick will end up with a life-changing amount of money from their contract.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the rookie salary scale for the 2023-24 season for first-round picks. Since second-round picks don’t get guaranteed contracts, there’s no set scale for those players.

2023-24 First-Round Picks Rookie Salary Scale (via RealGM)

2023-24 Rookie Contract Scale

Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option)
1 $9,983,300 $10,482,700 $10,981,800
2 $8,932,300 $9,379,100 $9,825,800
3 $8,021,500 $8,422,300 $8,823,600
4 $7,232,000 $7,593,700 $7,955,500
5 $6,549,100 $6,876,300 $7,203,800
6 $5,948,200 $6,245,600 $6,543,200
7 $5,430,000 $5,701,700 $5,972,900
8 $4,974,500 $5,223,400 $5,472,100
9 $4,572,600 $4,801,500 $5,030,000
10 $4,344,000 $4,561,100 $4,778,200
11 $4,126,800 $4,333,200 $4,539,700
12 $3,920,600 $4,116,700 $4,312,800
13 $3,724,400 $3,910,800 $4,097,000
14 $3,538,500 $3,715,300 $3,892,400
15 $3,361,200 $3,529,300 $3,697,300
16 $3,193,300 $3,353,000 $3,512,800
17 $3,033,500 $3,185,200 $3,336,900
18 $2,882,000 $3,025,900 $3,170,100
19 $2,752,200 $2,889,700 $3,027,600
20 $2,642,000 $2,774,100 $2,905,900
21 $2,536,300 $2,663,200 $2,790,100
22 $2,435,000 $2,556,700 $2,678,400
23 $2,337,700 $2,454,700 $2,571,200
24 $2,244,300 $2,356,400 $2,468,700
25 $2,154,200 $2,261,800 $2,369,900
26 $2,082,900 $2,186,900 $2,291,100
27 $2,022,800 $2,124,000 $2,225,300
28 $2,010,200 $2,111,100 $2,211,400
29 $1,995,800 $2,095,500 $2,195,400
30 $1,981,300 $2,080,200 $2,179,600

Players can sign for anywhere from 80% to 120% of this scale. That means the No. 1 overall pick can sign for anywhere between $7.37 million and $11.05 million for that first year.

The fourth-year team option salary is determined by the team option value for the third year. It’s a set percentage increase detailed below. The fifth year for first-round picks is actually a qualifying offer, which is a precursor to restricted free agency. That amount is determined using a set percentage increase from the fourth-year team option.

2023-24 First Round Picks Year 4 and 5 Salary Determinations (via Real GM)

Increases in Year 4 and 5 for Rookie Scale

Pick Number 4th year option: % increase over Year 3 Qualiying Offer: % increase over 4th year
1 26.10% 40.00%
2 26.20% 40.50%
3 26.40% 41.20%
4 26.50% 41.90%
5 26.70% 42.60%
6 26.80% 43.40%
7 27.00% 44.10%
8 27.20% 44.80%
9 27.40% 45.50%
10 27.50% 46.20%
11 32.70% 46.90%
12 37.80% 47.60%
13 42.90% 48.30%
14 48.10% 49.10%
15 53.30% 49.80%
16 53.40% 50.50%
17 53.60% 51.20%
18 53.80% 51.90%
19 54.00% 52.60%
20 54.20% 53.30%
21 59.30% 54.10%
22 64.50% 54.80%
23 69.70% 55.50%
24 74.90% 56.20%
25 80.10% 56.90%
26 80.30% 57.60%
27 80.40% 58.30%
28 80.50% 59.00%
29 80.50% 60.00%
30 80.50% 60.00%

As you can see with this sliding scale, the difference between going in the lottery and going at the end of the first round can have massive implications for a player’s bank account. All the first-round picks have this guaranteed scale, which makes the end of the round intriguing as the No. 30 pick gets this guarantee while the No. 31 pick has to play on a non-guaranteed contract as the first pick of the second round.

