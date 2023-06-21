How much money will 2023 NBA Draft first-round picks make?

The 2023 NBA Draft features an incredible wave of league-shifting talent that’s led by can’t-miss prospect Victor Wembanyama. That shift will follow players off the court as well, as every first-round pick will end up with a life-changing amount of money from their contract.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the rookie salary scale for the 2023-24 season for first-round picks. Since second-round picks don’t get guaranteed contracts, there’s no set scale for those players.

2023-24 First-Round Picks Rookie Salary Scale (via RealGM)

2023-24 Rookie Contract Scale Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option) Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option) 1 $9,983,300 $10,482,700 $10,981,800 2 $8,932,300 $9,379,100 $9,825,800 3 $8,021,500 $8,422,300 $8,823,600 4 $7,232,000 $7,593,700 $7,955,500 5 $6,549,100 $6,876,300 $7,203,800 6 $5,948,200 $6,245,600 $6,543,200 7 $5,430,000 $5,701,700 $5,972,900 8 $4,974,500 $5,223,400 $5,472,100 9 $4,572,600 $4,801,500 $5,030,000 10 $4,344,000 $4,561,100 $4,778,200 11 $4,126,800 $4,333,200 $4,539,700 12 $3,920,600 $4,116,700 $4,312,800 13 $3,724,400 $3,910,800 $4,097,000 14 $3,538,500 $3,715,300 $3,892,400 15 $3,361,200 $3,529,300 $3,697,300 16 $3,193,300 $3,353,000 $3,512,800 17 $3,033,500 $3,185,200 $3,336,900 18 $2,882,000 $3,025,900 $3,170,100 19 $2,752,200 $2,889,700 $3,027,600 20 $2,642,000 $2,774,100 $2,905,900 21 $2,536,300 $2,663,200 $2,790,100 22 $2,435,000 $2,556,700 $2,678,400 23 $2,337,700 $2,454,700 $2,571,200 24 $2,244,300 $2,356,400 $2,468,700 25 $2,154,200 $2,261,800 $2,369,900 26 $2,082,900 $2,186,900 $2,291,100 27 $2,022,800 $2,124,000 $2,225,300 28 $2,010,200 $2,111,100 $2,211,400 29 $1,995,800 $2,095,500 $2,195,400 30 $1,981,300 $2,080,200 $2,179,600

Players can sign for anywhere from 80% to 120% of this scale. That means the No. 1 overall pick can sign for anywhere between $7.37 million and $11.05 million for that first year.

The fourth-year team option salary is determined by the team option value for the third year. It’s a set percentage increase detailed below. The fifth year for first-round picks is actually a qualifying offer, which is a precursor to restricted free agency. That amount is determined using a set percentage increase from the fourth-year team option.

2023-24 First Round Picks Year 4 and 5 Salary Determinations (via Real GM)

Increases in Year 4 and 5 for Rookie Scale Pick Number 4th year option: % increase over Year 3 Qualiying Offer: % increase over 4th year Pick Number 4th year option: % increase over Year 3 Qualiying Offer: % increase over 4th year 1 26.10% 40.00% 2 26.20% 40.50% 3 26.40% 41.20% 4 26.50% 41.90% 5 26.70% 42.60% 6 26.80% 43.40% 7 27.00% 44.10% 8 27.20% 44.80% 9 27.40% 45.50% 10 27.50% 46.20% 11 32.70% 46.90% 12 37.80% 47.60% 13 42.90% 48.30% 14 48.10% 49.10% 15 53.30% 49.80% 16 53.40% 50.50% 17 53.60% 51.20% 18 53.80% 51.90% 19 54.00% 52.60% 20 54.20% 53.30% 21 59.30% 54.10% 22 64.50% 54.80% 23 69.70% 55.50% 24 74.90% 56.20% 25 80.10% 56.90% 26 80.30% 57.60% 27 80.40% 58.30% 28 80.50% 59.00% 29 80.50% 60.00% 30 80.50% 60.00%

As you can see with this sliding scale, the difference between going in the lottery and going at the end of the first round can have massive implications for a player’s bank account. All the first-round picks have this guaranteed scale, which makes the end of the round intriguing as the No. 30 pick gets this guarantee while the No. 31 pick has to play on a non-guaranteed contract as the first pick of the second round.