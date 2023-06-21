Betting odds for head-to-head player draft position in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to get underway on Thursday, June 22 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With 58 picks to get through in two rounds, there are a lot of talented players that will be expecting to hear their names called Thursday night.

While Victory Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller seem like locks to be selected with the first three picks in this year’s draft, there’s still a lot up in the air when it comes to the rest of the first round. Here’s a look at some of the best bets for head-to-head player draft position ahead of Thursday night’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2023 market for head-to-head player draft position

Best bet: Jarace Walker drafted before Ausar Thompson (-115)

Right now, Walker and Thompson have almost identical odds to get picked first, with the selection likely happening somewhere between picks five and eight. Walker has already worked out for the Pacers, Pistons and Jazz, and has gone anywhere between picks 5 (the Pistons) and 9 (the Jazz) in most mock drafts. While both Walker (6-foot-8) and Thompson (6-foot-7) are nearly the same height, Walker holds a 30-pound difference over Thompson, and could likely play four different positions in the NBA.

While there’s still a chance that a team will fall in love with Thompson’s athleticism and potential, Walker’s size and skill make this an easy decision.