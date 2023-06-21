Betting odds for player draft position in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is Tuesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. There is a ton of hype around the draft this year and we know what will happen with the No. 1 pick as Victor Wembanyama has been a lock for it the past few months. Other selections are up in the air and nobody really knows who will draft what outside the top three.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines on player draft positions, where you can take the over or under instead of making an exact pick selection. Here’s our favorite bets in this offering.

NBA Draft 2023 market for player draft position via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bet 1: Anthony Black, Under 8.5 (-300)

There has been hype around Black going to the Washington Wizards for many weeks now. The Wizards are entering a rebuild after trading Bradley Beal and Black is a good spot to start the rebuild. He’s a tall point guard who has major upside. The new front office has a plan and Black seems to be one of the first parts of it. If you feel highly confident in this prediction, Black to be taken exactly 8th overall comes in at +175.

Bet 2: Taylor Hendricks, Over 8.5 (-130)

This feels certain to me as Hendricks has constantly be mocked around No. 10 and No. 9 at the highest. The Wizards have not been linked to him much at all and they have the No. 8 pick. It seems clear that Washington will go with a guard. Hendricks has been heavily linked to the Dallas Mavericks who have the No. 10 pick, so if they hold onto their pick I would expect Hendricks to land in Dallas.

Bet 3: Kobe Bufkin, Under 12.5 (-200)

Bufkin is a solid guard who does everything well. He doesn’t do anything perfectly, but he’s an all-around player. His name has been flying up the draft boards and some think he could go in the top 10 on draft night. I think his upside is high and would be worth taking in the top 10 if you don’t get a few of the top guys. His line at 12.5 is worth taking the under on, since you get a few buffer spots assuming the traction for him getting in the top 10 is real.