Will we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in upcoming Secret Invasion MCU TV series?

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives on June 21 with Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the MCU’s foremost spy, Nick Fury. With a stacked cast that includes Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Coleman, the expectation is that the show will undergo a tonal shift to that of a more grounded, spy-thriller.

One character that has yet to be confirmed, but undoubtedly has a role to play in the show, is Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Ahead of the series debut, we’re breaking down everything we know about the Avenger potentially throwing her hat in the ring for Secret Invasion.

Will Captain Marvel appear in Secret Invasion?

While Carol Danvers hasn’t been confirmed to appear in Secret Invasion just yet, it’s difficult to assume she won’t have a presence, in some capacity, given the nature of the plot. As was explored in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the film introduced the shape-shifting species known as the Skrulls, who were subsequently on the run in search of a new home in the aftermath of their ongoing war with the Kree. By the conclusion of the film, Danvers had promised to work to find them a new home.

Flash forward to the present day in the MCU, and it’s evident that Danvers’ promise has yet to come to fruition. While Nick Fury highlighted this is “a war he needs to fight alone,” that doesn’t mean Captain Marvel is excluded from appearing via some type of communication, reference, or possibly even a flashback.

If so, what role will Carol Danvers play?

With the expectation that Secret Invasion undergoes a tonal shift from many of the MCU’s films, it opens the door to explore themes of espionage amid a more grounded story. It could open the door for Captain Marvel to suddenly become a divisive figure in the eyes of the Skrulls. On one hand, she did in fact help save their people from the Kree back in her own film. On the other, she has yet to prioritize finding them a new home amid assisting the likes of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame.

I’d expect Danvers to have more of a looming presence over the series as a whole. Don’t be surprised to see Fury reach out for advice or counsel at some point in the show, and of course, there is always a well-timed post-credits scene that could include Captain Marvel herself.

Predictions for Secret Invasion

With November’s The Marvels on deck as the next MCU film, and with Nick Fury confirmed to appear, it’s hard not to imagine that the events of Secret Invasion will tie into the film in some shape or form. While their ultimate plan may be thwarted, do the Skrulls incite enough damage on Earth for Fury and company to decide it's best for them to leave? And if so, would that mean suddenly Danvers is called to action to finally follow up on her promise from the first film?

Much like Captain America: Civil War had a lasting effect on the MCU in regards to the film splitting up The Avengers, Secret Invasion could have a similar impact in that the events sow enough distrust in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. If that proves true, does it necessitate calling upon anti-heroes like the Thunderbolts, who will have their own film in 2024?

If Nick Fury is forced off the grid by the show’s conclusion, it could also open the door for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to play a more vital role in the MCU for the short term.