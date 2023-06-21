New MCU characters you need to know for upcoming Secret Invasion series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes its return with Secret Invasion debuting on Disney+ on June 21, and the live-action series will mark a homecoming for a number of established MCU characters. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Ben Mendolsohn’s Talos, Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes also return for the six-episode event.

Secret Invasion will also see a handful of new characters make their first entry into the MCU, and while the names may be unfamiliar, the actors portraying them are anything but. We have the breakdown of the new characters joining the MCU and what role they’ll play in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion: New Marvel characters appearing

G’iah — Skrull radical and daughter of Talos

Portrayed by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, G’iah is considered a radical among her species who carries a strong judgment toward humans and how they have lacked empathy and progress when it comes to helping those who have lost their homes. With that train of thought, it’s not hard to see the parallel between her own situation, as the Skrulls continue to be in search of a home following the events of 2019’s Captain Marvel.

While this marks Clarke’s first entry into the MCU, it isn’t the first time we’ve been introduced to her character, G’iah. Back in Captain Marvel toward the final act, we see Ben Mendohlson’s Talos embrace a female Skrull and a young child Skrull, presumably his wife and daughter. The daughter is in fact a young G’iah, so her motives in the show could prove to be personal.

Gravik — Rebel Skrull Leader

Before he finds himself on the big screen Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir dons the villain persona as Gravik, a rebel Skrull who has broken away from Talos’ faction. In his eyes, with little to no help from humans, he believes the best method of action is to infiltrate Earth for resources by any means necessary to ensure the Skrulls’ survival.

While we saw just a brief glimpse in the trailer footage, fans have speculated as to whether Gravik’s powers will be inspired by that of Super Skrull, a popular villain throughout Marvel Comics and a notable adversary of the Fantastic Four.

Sonya Falsworth — MI6 Special Agent

Portrayed by Academy Award winner Olivia Coleman, Falsworth is a high-ranking MI6 agent and an old ally of Nick Fury, whose primary objective is to protect England during the events of the Skrull invasion. In one shot of the trailer, we see Falsworth guiding an interrogation of a suspect, using more aggressive tactics that border on the line of punishment.

With a more “antagonistic” presence in the series, it begs the question as to whether Falsworth is a true ally alongside Fury, or if she happens to have a hidden agenda herself.

Ritson — President of the United States

The MCU’s United States has a new leader in Ritson, portrayed by Dermot Mulroney. While it remains to be seen exactly how many episodes the President will appear in, his inclusion in the cast is significant nonetheless, in particular, if the Skrulls aim to deceive other world leaders by impersonating the most powerful individual in the world.

It wouldn’t mark the first time the MCU has roped in the President of the United States, as 2013’s Iron Man 3 notably saw Aldrich Killian and A.I.M. kidnap the President as a means of inciting fear in the public alongside their fake Mandarin (played by Ben Kingsley).