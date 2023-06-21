Betting odds for the exact sequence of the top 3 picks in 2023 NBA Draft

Even though we are coming off the NBA Finals, it is time for the 2023 NBA Draft. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs will be on the clock with the first overall pick. While technically anything can happen, it is assumed that the Spurs will select big man Victor Wembanyama first overall. With that in mind, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds to guess the top-three picks in this year’s draft correctly.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for predicting top 3 in correct order

V. Wembanyama, S. Henderson, B. Miller: -140

V. Wembanyama, B. Miller, S. Henderson: +115

V. Wembanyama, S. Henderson, Am. Thompson: +2000

V. Wembanyama, S. Henderson, C. Whitmore: +2200

V. Wembanyama, B. Miller, C. Whitmore: +4500

V. Wembanyama, B. Miller, Am. Thompson: +4500

Best bet: V. Wembanyama, S. Henderson, B. Miller: (-140)

It seems that the second overall pick is coming down to either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. The Charlotte Hornets will be playing next season under new majority owners, as Michael Jordan is selling most of his shares in the team. The Hornets are having both Henderson and Miller back for a second round of workouts and interviews. Henderson is arguably a better prospect with how well he played for the NBA G League Ignite. The 6 ft. 2 guard would complement LaMelo Ball well, and while they won’t be able to get a player like Miller with their second pick at No. 27, there should be a usable forward there. Barring some leaked info, Wembanyama, Henderson and Miller are the best bet when trying to pick an exact top three.