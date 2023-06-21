‘Elemental’ assembles itself with much of Pixar’s story past as the animation brings it home

No matter the stage you are in life, there’s probably a Pixar film that has made you feel all the feelings. 2020’s Soul broke down the meaning of purpose and how it can work against us and perhaps see the bigger picture outside of it. 2022’s Turning Red tackled menstruation and finding a sense of self outside of what your parents expect of you. The Toy Story series is a masterclass of friendship, growing up, and letting go in various aspects. These animated films have long become a pillar from which children and adults can enjoy and gain something.

This is not all to say Pixar’s Elemental doesn’t follow in the lineage of these stories – it certainly has the intention to do so. It’s an immigrant story, a love tale, and a journey to break out and seek your center – the latter two may seem familiar because Pixar has tackled those themes from other angles. Director Peter Sohn introduces the audience to the world of Elemental City – complete with air, water, fire, and earth people gorgeously animated to be distinct in their parts of this universe.

We meet parents Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder (Shila Ommi), who immigrate to the City from Fire Island to seek a better life for their impending daughter Ember (Leah Lewis). The family experiences some prejudice when arriving due to just being themselves. Thus, they set up shop on the city outskirts, where Bernie builds a convenience store. Years later, the fire people make a budding community, and Ember grows up on the path to eventually taking over the store from her father. However, her temper in dealing with customers.

Maybe Ember’s not ready, or perhaps her anger is a symptom of something deeper inside of her trying to tell her something. This is the basis for writers John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh to try to build off of. Especially in the case of the children of immigrants, there is a wish to repay your parents for the sacrifices they’ve made for you. Imagine how daunting it is to go to a new place where you’re seen as a pariah and make sure your family makes it through – that’s real pressure. That runs up against the need to follow your purpose and the feeling that if you do, it might fly in the face of the thankfulness you are trying to show.

This comes to a head for Ember when she meets Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), a very emotional male water element and city inspector tasked with assessing a leak that could shut Ember’s family’s shop down. While trying to fix this, they strike up a friendship and eventually fall in love (much to the dismay of Ember’s parents, who can’t stand water elements). It’s where Elemental’s templates are set within some gorgeous animation. There’s exceptional attention to detail concerning each character's expressions and the distinct worlds Elemental City carries. Everything feels alive in different ways regarding perspectives and the feelings of other communities.

In Elemental’s story, the most potent parts come from the Romeo and Juliet-esque deviations of Ember and Wade’s union. She’s made of fire; he’s made of water – how could they possibly co-exist together? Emerging from that is this sense of life autonomy and how Wade is so free to do things he wants to do. It’s a place of privilege – something he cannot see past at first, adding to Ember’s inner dilemma. As it turns out, Ember is an exceptional glassmaker, but could she strike out on that path while her aging father is ready to give her the keys to the castle?

These things work better than a subplot of the main characters searching for a water leak within the town and trying to plug it before the water washes out the entire store. It pads out the runtime with enjoyable chase sequences, but nothing as substantive as the main plot can bring. Elemental also speaks on the meaning of customs, traditions and how to navigate all of them from the viewpoint of a second-generation immigrant. We get introduced to the harshness of that fact – especially looking into what the fire people have to go through in their neighborhood. However, the film puts back before looking at the more thorny side of things – electing to show the acceptance Ember gets once she meets Wade’s family.

Yes, those parts can be a little cluttered, but because Lewis and Athie provide inspired vocal performances, the audience will get invested in the story that brings them together. I feel that’s the ultimate triumph of Elemental not conveyed within the teasers and trailers. In the myriad of sequels and side stories within the Pixar pantheon, much of Elemental’s essence might be like a plate of home cooking for long-time fans of the studio’s releases. However, as with many of its original stories, this release shows they have more touching things to say once everything comes together.