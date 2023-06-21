History of winners at the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele made headlines last week in Los Angeles with a record-tying 62 in the first round of the U.S. Open. He finished with a T10, but is in excellent shape to stage a repeat of his 2022 victory at the Travelers Championship.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT from Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25. Schauffele finished 19-under last year, beating Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes.

However, this year, the Travelers Championship will present a much more challenging field. The PGA TOUR named it as an “elevated event” for 2023, which means that the TOUR offers an increased purse while also creating a high-level field. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are a few of the big names joining the field after competing at last week’s U.S. Open.

Scheffler opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600 after a third-place finish at last week’s major. Rahm and Patrick Cantlay both come in at +1100, with McIlroy at +1200.

Here’s a look at the past 10 winners of the tournament:

2022: Xander Schauffele

2021: Harry English

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Chez Reavie

2018: Bubba Watson

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Russell Knox

2015: Bubba Watson

2014: Kevin Streelman

2013: Ken Duke