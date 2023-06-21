Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off this week from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. Last year’s winner Xander Schauffele, who tied a U.S. Open round record last week, will return to defend his 2022 title. U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark will also join the field. Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, with Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay behind at +1100 in this elevated event.

The forecast does not look promising for the week ahead in Cromwell. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted every day of the Travelers Championship — we can certainly expect the weather to affect play, and delays seem likely. The tournament may even run into Monday, depending on how many rounds get pushed back due to weather.

Below is a look at the full weather report for the four days of the 2023 Travelers Championship starting Thursday, June 22 and ending Sunday, June 25.

Thursday, June 22

Hi 69°, Low 61°: Showers, 42% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, June 23

Hi 79°, Low 66°: Scattered thunderstorms, 60% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, June 24

Hi 81°, Low 66°: Scattered thunderstorms, 48% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, June 25

Hi 84°, Low 66°: PM thunderstorms, 45% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds