Kristaps Porzingis accepts $36 million player option, expected to be traded to Celtics in three-team deal

The big man is heading to Boston.

By DKNation Staff
Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors
Kristaps Porzingis of the Washington Wizards shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 26, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Big man Kristaps Porzingis is set to accept his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season as part of a trade deal which sends him to the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Porzingis is going to Boston, while the Wizards are getting Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and draft picks at the moment from the Clippers. LA is getting Malcolm Brogdon. Danilo Gallinari is also in the deal but its unclear where he’s going at this moment.

Porzingis was a force for the Wizards last season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He also played in 65 games, which was the highest total since his sophomore NBA season in 2016-17. Porzingis shot 38.5% from three-point range, which was his highest mark in five years. His 1.5 blocks per game in 2022-23 ranked eighth most in the NBA. We’ll see if he can make an impact in Boston as the Celtics look to get back to the NBA Finals.

