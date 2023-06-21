Top international prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA has always been a destination for top international players, but the spotlight on those making the jump from overseas leagues has never been brighter. Recent Finals MVP winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, from Greece and Serbia respectively, have made teams look at the European market in a different way. And the international talent isn’t limited to Antetokounmpo and Jokic. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic headlines a secondary group of players including Bojan Bogdanovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Giddey.

Of course, everyone knows about French prospect Victor Wembanyama at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft. However, there are other international talents who will have their name called in this draft you should familiarize yourself with.

Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama’s teammate at Metropolitans 92, is likely going to be the next international prospect drafted after Wembanyama goes first overall. Coulibaly doesn’t have the best stats, but he’s got good size and knows how to play in a secondary role. His potential is intriguing, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Rayan Rupert is coming over from the NBL, but he’s another French forward known for defense who should be taken in the early second round or late first round. Sidy Cissoko rounds out the notable French players in this draft class. Cissoko was part of the G League last season and is of a similar mold as Coulibaly and Rupert. He’s a bit more physical than Rupert defensively, mostly due to having a bigger frame.

Outside of the French trio, the important names to know are James Nnaji and Tristan Vukcevic. Nnaji is a Nigerian big man who spent last season with Barcelona. He’s a raw prospect offensively but has good defensive instincts and can dominate on the glass with time. He’s expected to be selected in the back half of the first round. Vukcevic is a stretch forward from Serbia who could make an immediate impact as a perimeter scorer. He’s more like Lauri Markkanen than Nikola Jokic, and is expected to be taken either at the end of the first round or early in the second round.