How to watch Aces-Mercury WNBA game on Wednesday, June 21

The Las Vegas Aces (10-1) take on the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) on Wednesday, June 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Aces sit at the top of the Western Conference, and the Mercury rest at the very bottom.

The Aces, the preseason favorites to win it all this year, have absolutely dominated, winning each of their last two games by 30 or more points. The Mercury, on the other hand, have struggled to find their rhythm this season. They have defeated only the Lynx and the Fever, with each victory decided in single digits. This is the first time this season that Las Vegas and Phoenix have met on the court.

Las Vegas enters as a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total for the game set at 165.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, June 21

Aces vs. Mercury

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA.com

Point spread: Las Vegas Aces -19