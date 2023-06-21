Aces-Mercury picks, predictions for Wednesday, June 21

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 3;30 p.m. ET. This matchup pairs the team with the best record in the Western Conference against the team with the worst.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 3:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -19

Total: 165

Moneyline: Aces -4000, Mercury +1500

The pick: Aces -19

The Aces, the preseason favorites to win this year’s title, have not disappointed. They defeated their last two opponents by a combined 64 points, and should not have trouble taking care of the Mercury. If Phoenix’s standard struggles this season weren’t enough, the Mercury will be missing their two best scorers. Diana Taurasi is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Brittney Griner is sitting out with a hip issue. This should be a walk in the park for Las Vegas.