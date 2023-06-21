Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 21

Happy Gavin Williams Day, everybody. The electric Cleveland Guardians prospect will be getting the call for his first MLB start on Wednesday afternoon, and you’ll want to make sure you tune in to watch him light up the radar gun. But Williams isn’t the only highlight of today’s starting pitching slate: Aces like Shohei Ohtani, Luis Castillo, Kevin Gausman, Sandy Alcantara, Cristian Javier and Aaron Nola will all be taking the mound, offering plenty of juicy options for DFS players and fantasy baseball managers. To help you navigate it all, our daily starting pitching ranks break down the whole slate, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 21

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock’s start to 2023 got scuttled by injuries to both his hip and his elbow, but the righty is now finally healthy and getting into a rhythm. He’s put up a stellar 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22/4 K/BB ratio across 23 innings in four starts since returning from the IL back on May 27, silencing the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays over that stretch. His fastball velocity is climbing back up to where it was last year, when he compiled a 3.45 ERA split between the bullpen and rotation, and now he gets to go up against a Minnesota Twins team that’s striking out at historic rates so far this year.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past 24 hours, the Guardians just made the call to bring up Williams, MLB Pipeline’s No. 16 overall prospect and one of the most electric arms in the Minors. The big righty has chewed up Triple-A this year with a fastball that routinely cracks triple-digits and a wicked slider and curve, and he’ll make his Major League debut in a cushy matchup against the Oakland Athletics’ moribund offense.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers — You could also go with Boyd’s counterpart on Wednesday, Brady Singer, but the Detroit lefty offers a little more strikeout upside. The floor here is low — he’s got a 5.63 ERA, after all — but Boyd has struck out 20 batters over 16 innings across his last three starts, and the Kansas City Royals without Vinnie Pasquantino aren’t offering a ton of resistance.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, June 20.