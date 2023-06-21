Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, June 21

MLB is back in action with a full slate on Wednesday, June 21. Every team is at their respective mid-week series site and is scheduled to play, although a relatively even split between matinees and evening starts makes for a thinner main slate than usual for those looking to set a DFS lineup. The featured draw at DraftKings DFS consists of six games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With such a limited menu, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, June 21

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Jose Ramirez ($5,000)

Steven Kwan ($3,800)

Andres Gimenez ($3,600)

Josh Naylor ($3,600)

Cleveland picked up an 3-2 victory over Oakland in extra innings on Monday and is looking to put another ‘W’ on the board tonight. Ramirez has a career batting average of .400 against A’s starter Paul Blackburn and should be able to grab an extra base hit or two off of him tonight. Meanwhile, Kwan has a four-game hitting streak going and contributed a double in last night’s win while Gimenez has five RBI in his last three games. And then Naylor brings up the rear of this stack as he’s recorded double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five outings.

The Guardians are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +155 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Alex Verdugo ($4,500)

Justin Turner ($4,100)

Jarren Duran ($3,500)

Christian Arroyo ($3,000)

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray has been a bit shaky of late, and Boston hitters are batting .302 against him — presenting an opportunity for the Sox bats to get active tonight. Turner in particular is 5-for-11 against Gray for his career, so there’s a good chance for him to tally a multi-hit night. Verdugo had racked up five straight double-digit fantasy efforts before his 1-for-5 outing in last night’s 10-4 victory, and I’d expect him to get back on track on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Arroyo went 5-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in that game and I’d go heat check and put him into your lineup. Duran also went 3-for-3 in the contest and he’d be someone you could value at a reduced salary.

The Twins are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Drury ($4,500)

Taylor Ward ($3,900)

Hunter Renfroe ($3,800)

Mickey Moniak ($3,500)

The Dodgers will trot out Michael Grove to the mound against their crosstown rivals, and there’s a chance that they could be digging into their bullpen by the third inning. That presents an opportunity for batters like Drury and Renfroe to rack up multiple hits like they did in last night’s affair. Ward had a four-game hit streak snapped in last night’s 2-0 loss and could very well start a new streak tonight. Meanwhile, Moniak has been held hitless in his last two outings, but his .305 average suggests that he’ll bounce back quickly.

The Angels are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.