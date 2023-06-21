Mariners vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York, and will also air on YES in the New York market and on Root Sports Northwest in the Seattle market. Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.58 ERA) will take the mound for the first time in a month for the Yankees, and Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA) will pitch for the Mariners.

The Mariners fell to the Yankees, 3-1, in the first game of the series. Both teams have been struggling at the plate as of late, and the Yankees have been without star Aaron Judge for the majority of June. We may see a bullpen day from the Yankees with Brito starting. The Mariners won their last two series against the Marlins and the White Sox, and the Yankees split a two-game series with the Mets before getting swept by the Red Sox in their latest series.

The Mariners are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +145. The total is set at 7.5.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jhony Brito vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: Prime video (New York market only), MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Mariners -170, Yankees +145

To watch Wednesday’s Orioles-Yankees matchup in the New York market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.