Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Pirates on Wednesday, June 21

Left for dead a couple of weeks ago, the suddenly streaking Chicago Cubs have now won seven of eight after taking the first two games of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The North Siders will be looking to keep it rolling and notch a sweep over their division rivals on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park. Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 2.86 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors against ageless Pittsburgh lefty Rich Hill (6-6, 4.31).

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs at -115 and the Pirates at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Pirates picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 3B Patrick Wisdom (right wrist sprain), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation)

Pirates

Out: RP Jose Hernandez (right calf strain), RP Rob Zastryzny (left forearm inflammation), RP Colin Holderman (right wrist inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Rich Hill

Hendricks missed nearly two full months while rehabbing from the shoulder surgery he underwent last summer, but he’s looked like his old self since he came off the IL. The righty flirted with a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants last week, then followed that up with five more innings of two-run ball in a win over the Baltimore Orioles. Hendricks’ changeup is as confounding as ever, with a .164 batting average against, but he’s managed to be effective so far this year despite not really finding the feel for his curveball just yet. He’s only throwing it 6.1% of the time despite a 33.3% whiff rate, and if he gets that pitch going, he could be in for a very big season.

Hill may be 43, with a fastball that struggles to crack 90 mph, but he’s managed to keep the Pirates in games more often than not this season. The lefty has gone at least five innings in all but two starts this year, while giving up more than three earned runs just four times in 14 outings. When he makes a mistake, it gets hit hard, but his kitchen-sink approach keeps batters off-balance just enough to get outs.

Over/Under pick

The Pirates have yet to score a single run in this series, and I don’t expect an offensive outburst incoming against Hendricks this afternoon. The righty is in a really good groove right now, and although Hill is capable of getting knocked around a bit, I don’t think Chicago will be able to do enough on their own to push us over this number.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has the advantage both on the mound and at the plate, and all the momentum in the world is on their side in this spot. It feels like this should be something less than a pick ‘em, but as long as the Cubs are getting near-even odds, ride with them and don’t look back.

Pick: Cubs