Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Phillies on Wednesday, June 21

The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Braves coming in at +1-5. The total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Phillies picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Phillies

Day to day: RF Nick Castellanos (illness), SP Cristopher Sanchez (hand)

Out: RP Sernathony Dominguez (oblique)

Starting pitchers

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Aaron Nola

Smith-Shawver has started just two games this season. In his first start, he lasted 5.1 innings and allowed the Nationals two runs but zero earned runs. He struck out two and walked two. In his latest start, he conceded three earned runs to the Rockies in 5.2 innings, striking out six and walking just one.

Nola has struggled in his latest outings. He allowed six earned runs to the Dodgers in 6.1 innings, and four to the D-Backs in 6.2 innings. However, his strikeout numbers remain high, and he has good lasting power on the mound.

Over/Under pick

Nola has been letting up plenty of runs as of late, and while the rookie Smith-Shawver has enjoyed a strong start to his season, he may struggle to control this Phillies batting lineup. I think it’s safe to say we can expect a high-scoring matchup with these two on the mound.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves took the first game, but with a rookie on the mound, the Phillies should be able to take the second. They have been playing some of their best ball all season in the past month and have not lost a series since the end of May. Despite Nola’s recent struggles, I think the Phillies should be able to provide enough run support to pull this one out at home.

Pick: Phillies -125