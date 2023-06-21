Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Yankees on Wednesday, June 21

The Seattle Mariners take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.58 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Mariners are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +145. The total is set at 7.5.

Mariners-Yankees picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Penn Murfee (right elbow inflammation), SP Marco Gonzales (left flexor strain), RP Trevor Gott (low back muscle spasm)

Yankees

Out: SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Aaron Judge (right great toe sprain), OF Greg Allen (right hip flexor strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain, back stiffness)

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo vs. Jhony Brito

In 11.2 innings pitched over his last two games, Castillo has allowed five earned runs with 16 strikeouts. Over 13 innings in his previous two starts, he allowed just one run and struck out 16. He has not yet pitched against the Yankees this season.

Brito has not taken the mound in the majors since May 21. In that start, he allowed four earned runs in four innings to the Cincinnati Reds. He has not yet pitched against Seattle in his career. Chances are the Yankees will use Brito in more of a bullpen day after Cole pitched well in the series opener.

Over/Under pick

Neither team has been producing many runs lately. The Yankees, missing Aaron Judge, have averaged two runs per game over their last three games. The Mariners rank in the bottom third in MLB in runs per game. I think we’re looking at a repeat of last night’s low-scoring matchup.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Castillo has lost each of his last three starts, but that has largely been due to a lack of run support from a Seattle team struggling at the plate. Luckily for him, his strikeout numbers remain high and his ERA remains low, and the Yankees are also struggling at the plate as of late. I think that the Mariners can take this one in a low-scoring matchup, with Brito returning from the minor leagues and Judge still out.

Pick: Mariners -170