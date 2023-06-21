Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Twins on Wednesday, June 21

The Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET from Target Field. Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.37 ERA) will pitch for the Twins.

The Twins are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Twins picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (right teres major strain), RP Joely Rodriguez (left shoulder inflammation), INF Yu Chang (left hamate fracture), RP Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflamation), SS Trevor Story (right UCL surgery)

Twins

Day to day: Michael A. Taylor (head contusion)

Out: RP Jorge Lopez (mental health), SP Kenta Maeda (right triceps strain), 2B Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), RP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain), RP Cole Sands (right shoulder impingement)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock’s last two outings have been impressive. Over 13.1 innings in two starts, he has conceded just three earned runs, striking out 13 and walking two batters. He has not yet pitched against the Twins this season.

Gray has also looked solid as of late, though he rarely lasts past the five inning mark. In his last two starts, he allowed three earned runs over nine innings pitched, striking out eight and walking six. In a five-inning outing against the Red Sox earlier this season, he allowed one run and struck out seven.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games between these teams were 12 and 14. The Red Sox offense has been unstoppable, and we should be able to count on them again to keep up these types of numbers.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Twins have struggled to find any offensive success as of late, whereas the Red Sox have been swinging away. In this series, the Red Sox have scored 19 runs to the Twins’ seven. It’s hard to stop an offense with momentum like that, and while Gray limited the Sox to a single run earlier this season, he likely won’t be able to last longer than five or so innings. I think Boston continues to find success as Seattle flails on run support.

Pick: Red Sox +110