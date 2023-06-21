Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Angels on Wednesday, June 21

The second game of the Freeway Series will take place tonight with the Los Angeles Dodgers once again visiting the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Michael Grove (0-2, 8.10 ERA) will get the start for the Dodgers while Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 3.29 ERA) will step on the hill for the Halos.

The Angels enter the game as a -145 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are a +125 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Angels picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-to-Day: UTIL Chris Taylor (knee), OF David Peralta (hamstring)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), INF Max Muncy (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), Phil Bickford (back), SP Dustin May (forearm), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Angels

Out: 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis), 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist), RP Matt Moore (oblique), SS Zach Neto (oblique), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Max Stassi (hip)

Starting pitchers

Grove will get the nod for the Dodgers tonight and is hoping to find some solid footing in this interleague rivalry showdown. He’s been shaky this months, giving up four earned runs in each of his three starts. He has to find a way to get over his road struggles as he has an abysmal 13.06 ERA away from Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani will pitch and be in the batting order tonight, hoping to put together yet another quality start. He picked up the win in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers last Thursday, going six innings and giving up just two earned runs. So far, the only batters in the lineup that are hitting well against the two-way superstar are No. 3 hitters at .395 for the season. That means there will be extra pressure on either Will Smith or Thairo Estrada to get things going for the Dodgers.

Over/Under pick

Both L.A. teams have trended over for the season, but I’ll lean with the under for tonight. The Dodgers haven’t been explosive at the plate as of late and are running into a buzzsaw in the form of Ohtani.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The pitching disparity in this matchup is too much to ignore and I’m going with the Angels to take tonight’s matchup. I trust Ohtani to go relatively deep in this ballgame and even help out his own cause at the plate with a few base hits. Meanwhile, Grove could get the hook by the fifth inning and the Dodgers may be forced to have their bullpen carry them through to the end. Take the Halos here.

Pick: Angels