Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Giants on Wednesday, June 21

The third game of the four-game NL West set between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants will take place tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Yu Darvish (5-5, 4.74 ERA) will get the start for the Padres while Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.65 ERA) will step on the hill for the Giants.

San Diego enters the game as a -125 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Padres-Giants picks: Wednesday, June 21

Injury report

San Diego

Out: OF Preston Tucker (foot), RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), C Luis Campusano (thumb)

San Francisco

Day-to-day: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr (side), SS Casey Schmitt (arm)

Out: RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), INF Wilmer Flores (foot), RP John Brebbia (lat), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique), SP/RP Ross Stripling (back)

Starting pitchers

Darvish has been up and down as of late, going 2-2 over his last four starts. He was clobbered by the Rays in his most recent outing last Friday, giving up six earned runs off eight hits in just five innings. He has been particularly vulnerable on the road this season, posting a 6.19 ERA through 22 innings. That’s something to pay attention to as he gets the nod at Oracle Park this evening.

The rookie Walker will make his second career start for the Giants this evening. He actually opened things for San Francisco in the series opener on Monday, giving up a run in 1.2 innings before handing the baton off to the bullpen. He hasn’t pitched more than three innings in any of his outings, so one would imagine that this will be another active night for the San Fran bullpen.

Over/Under pick

We’ve gotten an over and an under so far in this series and for tonight, I’ll go with the over. The San Francisco lineup has been on fire during this nine-game winning streak and the Giants should be able to get a few runs off Darvish. Meanwhile, San Diego will be facing San Fran relievers as early as the third inning and that opens the door for them to get cooking as the game wears on.

Pick Over 8

Moneyline pick

The winning streak has to come to an end at some point and I think tonight is where it happens. Just looking at this pitching matchup, I trust Darvish to go at least six innings without getting roughed up too much. From there, the Padres should be able to put a few more runs on the board and edge out the Giants for something like a 6-5 victory.

Pick: Padres