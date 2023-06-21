USWNT unveil roster for 2023 World Cup

The United States women’s national team has revealed the full roster for the 2023 World Cup, which will start July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are looking for a third straight World Cup title, although there are some new faces playing important roles for this iteration of the team.

Here’s a look at the full roster by position.

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Morgan, Rapinoe, Ertz, LaVelle, O’Hara and Naeher are the veteran anchors in this group, but the most important contributors could be Mewis, Girma and Thompson. The Americans are the favorites to lift the trophy according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and they hope a blend of experience and youth will do the trick this summer.