‘Secret Invasion’ premiere questions the MCU’s patriarch with alien threats and aging worries

If you thought we had escaped “The Blip trauma” radius, Secret Invasion’s premiere episode, “Resurrection,” would beg to differ. The majority of phase four dealt with how the remaining heroes dealt with the ramifications of both Infinity War and Endgame. It also showed us there was unrest at the ground level of this MCU universe. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced us to the anarchy group, The Flag Smashers, which were actively trying to restore the lives they had during the Blip. Their argument was when the world didn’t have borders, life was better for everybody whose left. Once people came back, that’s where they argued people were treated as second-class citizens.

Secret Invasion takes place during the present-day MCU – we’ve been so preoccupied with the Multiverse saga with Quantumania and an adjacent conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy that we forgot about Earth’s unrest a bit. (Hawkeye, notwithstanding). And things are pretty bad if we’re putting it lightly. There have been five terrorist attacks all across the globe within a year, and the world is in chaos. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent named Prescod (Richard Dormer) feels that something deeper is at work, and the Skrulls are at the basis of this – orchestrating these attacks with the eventual goal of taking over the planet.

This all circles back to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) 's promise with the Skrulls in Captain Marvel – that they would work together to find them a home. Now, aliens like Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife Soren have agreed to help Fury and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) – but this hasn’t come without drawbacks. Soren is dead and angry, young Skrulls have taken to a new leader named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) as they organized their stronghold in Russia called Skrullos – replenished with Skrull food and clothing, but also a breeding ground for warriors that shapeshift and steal the memories of their captures.

“Resurrection” serves this story to get the audience up to speed with the looming threats, the significant action setpiece trying to stop a terrorist attack, and, oh, yes, Nick Fury himself. You lose a lot when you hide out building a massive space station – Fury’s absence has rubbed his colleagues the wrong way and gives the impression to old allies, such as Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Coleman), that he doesn’t have what it takes to combat this threat. It’s a sentiment echoed throughout the episode and comes to a head at its apex. Fury has been our guide throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the beginning, but old age causes you to lose a lot. Especially when considering that the people you deal with might not even be people.

Jackson takes his character and meets these questions of vitality with his trademark banter – it works the best in conversations with Coleman and Mendelsohn. Talos's story is congruent to “Can Fury keep up” in that he works with the humans, but is adverse to extreme violence against fellow Skrulls. This comes into focus in a specific fight scene in the middle of the episode. There’s also the estrangement from his daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), as she has joined the resistance searching for community and a purpose. A brief moment of sadness happens when she finds out her mother is dead – perhaps at the hands of Gravik himself (we don’t know how. I assume that will be explored within a later episode).

Talos and G’iah’s coming together for intel feels brief – we don’t know precisely where her intentions lie or if Gravik is too damn good at anticipating Fury’s steps to stop the resistance group. There’s a bit of relief knowing that, at least within this time, we don’t have to worry about branch universes and incursions messing up the fabric of time. It’s good that Marvel occasionally comes up for air and tells these stories.

Putting someone as resourceful as Nick Fury in a foreign land is a smart choice considering the cockiness that he carries in having it all figured out. He returns to a profoundly changed world and perhaps understands that the traumatic experiences have changed him. Writers Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker establish that nobody can be trusted – although that theme's paranoia has not always stuck (aside from the first sequence in “Resurrection.”) The basis of the story Secret Invasion is trying to tell – a broken promise as the viral cause of rebellion and a man trying to somehow atone for it all.

One of the problems previous Marvel limited series ran into is the six-episode quota and the time it takes to tell these stories. Do they run on too long, or is there enough time to encapsulate all the themes they are going for? It’s a task Secret Invasion will have to tackle, and the first episode is a slow burn to enter this world.