Odds for 2023 Women’s PGA Championship from Baltusrol

The Women’s PGA Championship tees off this week from Baltusrol Golf Course in Springfield, New Jersey. Atthaya Thitikul, a Thai 20-year-old who grabbed two LPGA wins in 2022, opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100.
Nelly Korda, the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner, follows at +1200, along with Jin Young Ko. Last year’s Women’s PGA Championship winner, Chun In-gee, comes in as a long shot at +8000.
Rose Zhang, the Stanford phenom whose name has become synonymous with women’s golf over the past year, comes in with +1800 odds to win. Zhang turned professional in May and proceeded to win the first tournament she ever played on the LPGA Tour, holding on in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.
This will be the first look at the re-done Baltusrol Lower Course, which architect Gil Hanse looked to bring back to the original A.W. Tillinghast look of 1922. With plenty of twists and turns now, including “The Great Hazard” waste area that cuts acreage out of the middle of fairways, the return should look less like straight-line golf and challenge players with more twists and turns on their way from tee to green.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22:
2023 Women’s PGA Championship
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Atthaya Thitikul
|+1100
|+250
|+125
|Nelly Korda
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Jin Young Ko
|+1200
|+280
|+140
|Hyo Joo Kim
|+1400
|+330
|+165
|Rose Zhang
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Leona Maguire
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Hye-Jin Choi
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Xiyu Lin
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Hae Ran Ryu
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Minjee Lee
|+2800
|+600
|+280
|Lilia Vu
|+2800
|+600
|+280
|Nasa Hataoka
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Georgia Hall
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Ayaka Furue
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Lydia Ko
|+3500
|+700
|+320
|Danielle Kang
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Ashleigh Buhai
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Linn Grant
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Carlota Ciganda
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Madelene Sagstrom
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Jennifer Kupcho
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Celine Boutier
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Brooke M. Henderson
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Charley Hull
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Ruoning Yin
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Cheyenne Knight
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Yuka Saso
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Maja Stark
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Lexi Thompson
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Sei Young Kim
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Anna Nordqvist
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Amy Yang
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Aditi Ashok
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Hannah Green
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Megan Khang
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|In Gee Chun
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Angel Yin
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Albane Valenzuela
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Narin An
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Marina Alex
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Jenny Shin
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Allisen Corpuz
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Alison Lee
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Ally Ewing
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Grace Kim
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Gaby Lopez
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Eun-Hee Ji
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|A Lim Kim
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Minami Katsu
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chella Choi
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Yuna Nishimura
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Stacy Lewis
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Arpichaya Yubol
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Yan Liu
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryann O'Toole
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Perrine Delacour
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Mel Reid
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Lucy Li
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lauren Coughlin
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Hinako Shibuno
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Gemma Dryburgh
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Andrea Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Yu Liu
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sarah Schmelzel
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Mina Harigae
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Mi Hyang Lee
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Matilda Castren
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Mao Saigo
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Lizette Salas
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Frida Kinhult
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jaravee Boonchant
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Gabriela Ruffels
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Su Oh
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Stephanie Meadow
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Sarah Kemp
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Peiyun Chien
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Maddie Szeryk
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Lee-Anne Pace
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Lauren Stephenson
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Karis Davidson
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Jennifer Chang
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|In Kyung Kim
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Esther Henseleit
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Bronte Law
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Azahara Munoz
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Austin Ernst
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Wichanee Meechai
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Soo Bin Joo
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Pernilla Lindberg
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Morgane Metraux
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Maria Fassi
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Lauren Hartlage
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Celine Borge
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Brittany Lincicome
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Yealimi Noh
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Xiaowen Yin
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Linnea Strom
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Dani Holmqvist
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Brittany Altomare
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Aline Krauter
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Yu-Sang Hou
|+80000
|+25000
|+7000
|Sung Hyun Park
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Sophia Schubert
|+80000
|+25000
|+7500
|Samantha Wagner
|+80000
|+25000
|+7500
|Pornanong Phatlum
|+80000
|+18000
|+6000
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Paula Reto
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Min Lee
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Marissa Steen
|+80000
|+25000
|+7000
|Mariajo Uribe
|+80000
|+20000
|+7000
|Jing Yan
|+80000
|+20000
|+6500
|Jennifer Song
|+80000
|+18000
|+5500
|Ines Laklalech
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Haru Nomura
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Haeji Kang
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Gina Kim
|+80000
|+20000
|+6000
|Gabriella Then
|+80000
|+25000
|+8000
|Emma Talley
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Elizabeth Szokol
|+80000
|+25000
|+7500
|Dewi Weber
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Daniela Darquea
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Dana Fall
|+80000
|+18000
|+5500
|Cristie Kerr
|+80000
|+25000
|+7500
|Christina Kim
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Charlotte Thomas
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Brianna Do
|+80000
|+25000
|+7500
|Bailey Tardy
|+80000
|+18000
|+6000
|Annie Park
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Angela Stanford
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Amanda Doherty
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Alexa Pano
|+80000
|+20000
|+6500
|Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Sandra Changkija
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Samantha Morrell
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Mariah Stackhouse
|+100000
|+30000
|+9000
|Laura Davies
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Joanna Coe
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Amy Ruengmateekhun
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Allie Knight
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Alisa Rodriguez
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Loretta Giovannettone
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000
|Emily Miller
|+100000
|+30000
|+11000