Odds for 2023 Women’s PGA Championship from Baltusrol

The Women’s PGA Championship tees off this week from Baltusrol Golf Course in Springfield, New Jersey. Atthaya Thitikul, a Thai 20-year-old who grabbed two LPGA wins in 2022, opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100.

Nelly Korda, the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner, follows at +1200, along with Jin Young Ko. Last year’s Women’s PGA Championship winner, Chun In-gee, comes in as a long shot at +8000.

Rose Zhang, the Stanford phenom whose name has become synonymous with women’s golf over the past year, comes in with +1800 odds to win. Zhang turned professional in May and proceeded to win the first tournament she ever played on the LPGA Tour, holding on in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.

This will be the first look at the re-done Baltusrol Lower Course, which architect Gil Hanse looked to bring back to the original A.W. Tillinghast look of 1922. With plenty of twists and turns now, including “The Great Hazard” waste area that cuts acreage out of the middle of fairways, the return should look less like straight-line golf and challenge players with more twists and turns on their way from tee to green.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22: