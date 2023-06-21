 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for 2023 Women’s PGA Championship from Baltusrol

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is one of the more anticipated women’s events in years. DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By Grace McDermott
Rose Zhang of the United States reacts after a putt on the 18th green in a playoff during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 4, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Women’s PGA Championship tees off this week from Baltusrol Golf Course in Springfield, New Jersey. Atthaya Thitikul, a Thai 20-year-old who grabbed two LPGA wins in 2022, opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100.

Nelly Korda, the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner, follows at +1200, along with Jin Young Ko. Last year’s Women’s PGA Championship winner, Chun In-gee, comes in as a long shot at +8000.

Rose Zhang, the Stanford phenom whose name has become synonymous with women’s golf over the past year, comes in with +1800 odds to win. Zhang turned professional in May and proceeded to win the first tournament she ever played on the LPGA Tour, holding on in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.

This will be the first look at the re-done Baltusrol Lower Course, which architect Gil Hanse looked to bring back to the original A.W. Tillinghast look of 1922. With plenty of twists and turns now, including “The Great Hazard” waste area that cuts acreage out of the middle of fairways, the return should look less like straight-line golf and challenge players with more twists and turns on their way from tee to green.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22:

2023 Women’s PGA Championship

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Atthaya Thitikul +1100 +250 +125
Nelly Korda +1200 +300 +150
Jin Young Ko +1200 +280 +140
Hyo Joo Kim +1400 +330 +165
Rose Zhang +1800 +400 +200
Leona Maguire +2000 +450 +225
Hye-Jin Choi +2200 +500 +250
Xiyu Lin +2500 +550 +275
Hae Ran Ryu +2500 +550 +280
Minjee Lee +2800 +600 +280
Lilia Vu +2800 +600 +280
Nasa Hataoka +3000 +650 +320
Georgia Hall +3000 +650 +300
Ayaka Furue +3000 +600 +280
Lydia Ko +3500 +700 +320
Danielle Kang +3500 +750 +360
Ashleigh Buhai +3500 +700 +330
Linn Grant +4000 +800 +360
Carlota Ciganda +4000 +850 +400
Madelene Sagstrom +4500 +900 +450
Jennifer Kupcho +4500 +900 +400
Celine Boutier +4500 +900 +400
Brooke M. Henderson +4500 +900 +400
Charley Hull +5000 +1000 +450
Ruoning Yin +5500 +1100 +500
Cheyenne Knight +5500 +1100 +450
Yuka Saso +6000 +1200 +550
Maja Stark +6000 +1200 +550
Lexi Thompson +6000 +1200 +500
Sei Young Kim +6500 +1200 +550
Anna Nordqvist +6500 +1200 +550
Amy Yang +6500 +1200 +600
Aditi Ashok +6500 +1200 +550
Hannah Green +7000 +1400 +600
Megan Khang +8000 +1600 +650
In Gee Chun +8000 +1600 +650
Ariya Jutanugarn +8000 +1600 +700
Angel Yin +8000 +1600 +700
Albane Valenzuela +8000 +1600 +650
Narin An +10000 +1800 +800
Marina Alex +10000 +1800 +750
Jenny Shin +10000 +1800 +800
Allisen Corpuz +10000 +2000 +850
Alison Lee +10000 +1800 +750
Jodi Ewart Shadoff +11000 +2000 +850
Ally Ewing +11000 +2000 +850
Grace Kim +13000 +2200 +900
Gaby Lopez +13000 +2500 +1100
Eun-Hee Ji +13000 +2200 +1000
A Lim Kim +13000 +2200 +1000
Patty Tavatanakit +15000 +3000 +1200
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap +15000 +2800 +1100
Minami Katsu +15000 +3000 +1200
Emily Kristine Pedersen +15000 +3000 +1200
Chella Choi +15000 +2800 +1100
Stephanie Kyriacou +18000 +3500 +1200
Nanna Koerstz Madsen +18000 +3500 +1200
Lindsey Weaver-Wright +18000 +3000 +1200
Yuna Nishimura +20000 +3500 +1200
Stacy Lewis +20000 +3500 +1400
Arpichaya Yubol +20000 +3500 +1400
Yan Liu +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryann O'Toole +25000 +4000 +1600
Perrine Delacour +25000 +4000 +1600
Moriya Jutanugarn +25000 +4000 +1400
Mel Reid +25000 +4000 +1400
Lucy Li +25000 +4000 +1600
Lauren Coughlin +25000 +4500 +1600
Hinako Shibuno +25000 +4000 +1600
Gemma Dryburgh +25000 +4000 +1400
Andrea Lee +25000 +4000 +1400
Yu Liu +30000 +4500 +1800
Sarah Schmelzel +30000 +5500 +2000
Pajaree Anannarukarn +30000 +5500 +2000
Mina Harigae +30000 +5500 +2000
Mi Hyang Lee +30000 +5500 +2000
Matilda Castren +30000 +5000 +1800
Mao Saigo +30000 +5500 +2000
Lizette Salas +30000 +4500 +1600
Jasmine Suwannapura +30000 +5000 +1800
Frida Kinhult +30000 +5000 +2000
Jaravee Boonchant +35000 +6000 +2200
Gabriela Ruffels +35000 +6000 +2200
Wei-Ling Hsu +40000 +7500 +2500
Su Oh +40000 +8000 +3000
Stephanie Meadow +40000 +7500 +2500
Sarah Kemp +40000 +6500 +2200
Peiyun Chien +40000 +8000 +2800
Maddie Szeryk +40000 +6500 +2500
Lee-Anne Pace +40000 +7500 +2500
Lauren Stephenson +40000 +7000 +2500
Karis Davidson +40000 +8000 +2800
Jennifer Chang +40000 +7500 +2800
In Kyung Kim +40000 +7500 +2800
Esther Henseleit +40000 +6500 +2500
Bronte Law +40000 +7000 +2500
Azahara Munoz +40000 +7500 +2500
Austin Ernst +40000 +7500 +2800
Wichanee Meechai +50000 +9000 +3000
Soo Bin Joo +50000 +8000 +3000
Pernilla Lindberg +50000 +8000 +2800
Morgane Metraux +50000 +8000 +3000
Maria Fassi +50000 +8000 +3000
Lauren Hartlage +50000 +9000 +3000
Jeongeun Lee6 +50000 +8000 +3000
Celine Borge +50000 +9000 +3500
Brittany Lincicome +50000 +9000 +3000
Yealimi Noh +60000 +11000 +4000
Xiaowen Yin +60000 +11000 +4000
Linnea Strom +60000 +10000 +3500
Dani Holmqvist +60000 +11000 +3500
Brittany Altomare +60000 +10000 +3500
Aline Krauter +60000 +10000 +3500
Yu-Sang Hou +80000 +25000 +7000
Sung Hyun Park +80000 +15000 +5000
Sophia Schubert +80000 +25000 +7500
Samantha Wagner +80000 +25000 +7500
Pornanong Phatlum +80000 +18000 +6000
Pavarisa Yoktuan +80000 +11000 +4000
Paula Reto +80000 +15000 +5000
Min Lee +80000 +13000 +4500
Marissa Steen +80000 +25000 +7000
Mariajo Uribe +80000 +20000 +7000
Jing Yan +80000 +20000 +6500
Jennifer Song +80000 +18000 +5500
Ines Laklalech +80000 +15000 +5000
Haru Nomura +80000 +13000 +4500
Haeji Kang +80000 +15000 +5000
Gina Kim +80000 +20000 +6000
Gabriella Then +80000 +25000 +8000
Emma Talley +80000 +13000 +4000
Elizabeth Szokol +80000 +25000 +7500
Dewi Weber +80000 +15000 +5000
Daniela Darquea +80000 +13000 +4500
Dana Fall +80000 +18000 +5500
Cristie Kerr +80000 +25000 +7500
Christina Kim +80000 +13000 +4500
Charlotte Thomas +80000 +13000 +4000
Brianna Do +80000 +25000 +7500
Bailey Tardy +80000 +18000 +6000
Annie Park +80000 +13000 +4000
Angela Stanford +80000 +13000 +4500
Amanda Doherty +80000 +13000 +4000
Alexa Pano +80000 +20000 +6500
Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth +100000 +30000 +11000
Sandra Changkija +100000 +30000 +10000
Samantha Morrell +100000 +30000 +11000
Mariah Stackhouse +100000 +30000 +9000
Laura Davies +100000 +30000 +11000
Joanna Coe +100000 +30000 +11000
Amy Ruengmateekhun +100000 +30000 +11000
Allie Knight +100000 +30000 +11000
Alisa Rodriguez +100000 +30000 +11000
Loretta Giovannettone +100000 +30000 +11000
Emily Miller +100000 +30000 +11000

