How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on June 21

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Tonight will be the go-home show for this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling in Toronto. With only four matches announced for the show, we should get more matches announced as the card gets finalized. We should also get plenty of fallout from the debut episode of AEW Collision this past Saturday.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole is set to speak tonight to talk about his AEW World Championship eliminator match against MJF last week. Opening the show, the two put on a barnburner of a bout that ended in a no contest after the 30-minute time limit had been reached. Despite Cole not winning the match, Cole requested five more minutes but was denied by the champ. We’ll see if Cole will get that title opportunity tonight.

The marquee “dream match” for Forbidden Door this Sunday will feature Bryan Danielson taking on Kazuchika Okada. The former officially issued a challenge through a video package at NJPW’s Dominion 6.4 show earlier in the month and the latter officially accepted the challenge in a press conference a few days later. Tonight, Danielson will get on the mic to call out Okada and we’ll see what these two legends will have to say to each other ahead of their dream match.

CM Punk made his official return to AEW during the debut episode of Collision last Friday, teaming up with FTR to defeat Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe. Opening the show earlier in the night, Punk cut a fiery promo where he made veiled references about the Young Bucks and the “Brawl Out” incident from last September. He also brought a bag with what can assumed to be the AEW World title belt, declaring that no one has yet to take it from him. Punk has not been formally announced for tonight’s show but with it being in his hometown of Chicago, he could drop by tonight.

There will be plenty of in-ring action on tonight’s show. TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie and Jeff Jarrett will face Mark Briscoe in a concession stand brawl. We’ll also get Orange Cassidy teaming with Katsuyori Shibata to face Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr. and Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara/Minoru Sizuki taking on Action Andretti/Darius Martin/AR Fox in a trios match.