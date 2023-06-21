Report: Three-team trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Celtics in the works

Update, 2:56 p.m. ET — The Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers are now talking a deal that would send Porzingis to Boston, per Shams. The Wizards would retain Marcus Morris while Brogdon would go to the Clippers.

Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

It looks like the Celtics are dead-set on acquiring Porzingis, which feels like a perplexing move. Boston had acquired Brogdon before last season and jumped to favorites to win the title. That didn’t come to fruition and now the Celtics are essentially dumping Brogdon to add the stretch big.

Porzingis has a player option for $36 million in 2023-24, which he should opt in to. Porzingis could also opt out and hit unrestricted free agency, but Washington is OK negotiating a trade to recoup assets rather than lose Porzingis for nothing. It’s also unclear what Porzingis would command on the open market, likely less than his option.

The Celtics were unable to reach the NBA Finals again this season despite lofty expectations. Instead, Boston fell to the Miami Heat, who eventually fell to the Nuggets in the Finals. Porzingis would join a core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, depending on who is dealt in the trade. Porzingis would give Boston another scoring option behind Tatum, but it feels like more of the same.

The Wizards just reportedly sent SG Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for just about nothing. Porzingis leaving clears the way for a full rebuild. Kyle Kuzma has a player option for $13 million, which he’ll undoubtedly opt out of to hit the open market. With Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma gone, the Wizards will need contracts to fill out the roster but can give plenty of minutes to young players.

Eastern Conference championship contender pursuing Kristaps Porzingis in potential opt in-and-trade with the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/JFQ78784rk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

