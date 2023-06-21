Yankees DH Willie Calhoun reportedly expects to land on IL with quad injury

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Yankees. The team’s offense is already limping without Aaron Judge in the lineup, and now one of Judge’s replacements is headed for the IL himself: Willie Calhoun appeared to come up lame while running to first late in Wednesday’s win over the Seattle Mariners, and he told reporters after the game that he expects to need some time on the injured list.

Willie Calhoun tweaked his left quad on his way to first base in the 8th inning. pic.twitter.com/XKUrGMhBeV — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 22, 2023

Nothing’s been made official yet, but that sounds pretty definitive. Calhoun said he heard his left quad pop, and that it felt similar to an injury he suffered a few years ago with the Texas Rangers. That one required a PRP injection 3-4 weeks of rehab, but again, we won’t get an actual prognosis until Calhoun undergoes an MRI in the next day or so.

It’s a surprisingly big blow to a Yankees team that’s short on professional hitters right now. Calhoun hadn’t set the world on fire, but he’d done a solid job in extended playing time, slashing .237/.303/.405 with five homers and seven doubles in 145 plate appearances. In his absence, initial reports suggest that New York will look to utility man Oswaldo Cabrera — who hit .190 before being sent down to the Minors a couple of weeks ago. (For those wondering why top prospect Oswald Peraza wouldn’t get the call, he’s been out of the lineup at Triple-A for the last couple of days due to his own injury, because that’s just how this season has gone for the Yankees.)