Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk in an MMA cage match might actually happen

Sometimes we have to report on something that’s less than fun to do. This is not one of those times.

A Billionaire Fight that doesn’t involve a courtroom might actually happen, as Facebook Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg has challenged Twitter/Tesla/Boring Company Weirdo Elon Musk to get in an MMA cage and duke it out.

And apparently Elon has accepted!

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

This all started because of Facebook potentially creating a competitor to Twitter, possibly to be named Threads, in response to the chaotic happenings at Twitter since Musk’s acquisition in October of last year.

The oft-classy Musk, who replies to all media emails with a poop emoji, has taken to this news with his usual grace and elegance. But he’s also intoned that he’ll get in the cage as well.

If this is for real, I will do it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

And away we go.

While Zuckerberg would seem to be the underdog based on weight and size, he’s a big MMA fan and does train in the sport. But he’s only 5’7, and Musk checks in at 6’1 1/2. He’s also the much bigger man, which is why this move might actually work if he can get the bout on the mat.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

We’ll have projected odds as soon as possible, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will need to clear both participants if it takes place in Elon’s requested venue. But who wouldn’t want to see two media giant super-villains fight it out where at least one of them will be shamed?

Let’s hope all the money from this, which will be extensive, goes to a great cause and that there’s a ton of trash talking on the way to the cage. Also that at least one of them gets hurt but not injured, as the pride wound for the vanquished here will be extensive.

The Centibillionaire Cage Match