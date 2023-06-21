Celtics get Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards get Tyus Jones, Grizzlies get Marcus Smart in three-team trade

The Washington Wizards have finalized a trade with the Boston Celtics around Kristaps Porzingis, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Porzingis is opting into his $36 million player option and will play for the Celtics next season. The Memphis Grizzlies have stepped in as the third team in this deal, and young guard Tyus Jones will be going to Washington in this deal. The Grizzlies are getting Marcus Smart, a longtime Celtics fan favorite, from Boston in the deal. Memphis is also sending two first-round picks to Boston in the deal, with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft being one of those picks. Washington is adding the No. 35 pick in the draft from Boston.

A previous iteration of this deal involving the Clippers as a third team fell apart after LA had concerns about Malcolm Brogdon’s health. Brogdon had an elbow injury in the playoffs last season and has a history of injury concerns surrounding his Achilles. The Celtics ultimately decided the Clippers were not going to be a productive team to deal with in these trade talks. The new deal involves Memphis as the third team.

Porzingis will be betting on himself with the possibility of free agency after the 2023-24 season, but there are reports the Celtics will give him some sort of extension in the summer once he becomes eligible for one.

On Boston’s part, this is an interesting move but one that likely had to be made at some point. Even though Smart provided a strong veteran presence and added toughness, his lack of consistent offense and occasional lapses defensively made it tough to justify his contract. The Grizzlies get a guard back to replace Jones who can keep the team afloat while Ja Morant serves his suspension, and Washington gets the young player it’ll need for a rebuild.