2023 NBA Draft scouting report for France F Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama Draft Profile

Standing well above 7 feet, Wembanyama is possibly one of the tallest basketball players in history. He’s been playing professionally in France and has carried his club, which was previously near the bottom of the league, to the playoffs. He was the league MVP in 2022-23 for the regular season, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Strengths

There’s not much Wembanyama can’t do on either end of the floor. He’s a fluid ball handler who can get to any spot he wants, which helps him score at will. He’s an excellent and willing passer, which helps him move the ball well within any offense. Even though Wembanyama’s shooting percentages aren’t good, his shot looks fluid and is a good starting point for any NBA coach to work with.

On defense, Wembanyama is excellent at closing out on shooters. He can recover well if he gets beaten off the dribble, and his ability to block shots is second to none. Even though he has a thin frame, he can contest shots at every level. Wembanyama should be able to make an impact on the interior defensively from Day 1.

Weaknesses

Can Wembanyama hold up against bigger players on the interior? He’s going to take some time to fill out and could get bullied early in his career. He’s also going to have some issues chasing quicker players along the perimeter, even if his ability to block shots won’t completely cook him.

Health is another factor to consider. Wembanyama has had knee and back issues, and a player at his height is going to have additional stress to deal with simply by moving. Wembanyama’s game doesn’t help much, as his fluidity and ability to dribble means he plays on the perimeter more than most big guys. A series of early setbacks could derail a promising NBA career.

Player comparison: A mix of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert