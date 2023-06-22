2023 NBA Draft scouting report for G League Ignite G Scoot Henderson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Scoot Henderson Draft Profile

With close comparisons to Derrick Rose, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook, Henderson is an electrifying guard who has the potential of becoming one of the game’s most lethal scorers in just the first few years of his career. His experience in the G-League has certainly expedited his pro development. He performed well for the Ignite last season, recording 17.6 points per game, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Strengths

Henderson brings some valuable experience to the table. He stepped in as the G-League’s youngest player in 2021 at 17 years old and eventually became its best-scoring guard last season with his exceptional athleticism and quickness on offense.

Ball handling has become a strong suit for the projected top-3 draft pick, as he constantly performs in isolation getting to the basket against multiple defenders. He can be rotated frequently on defense, due to his innate on-ball ability to guard the opposing team’s best player.

Weaknesses

While he continues to grow as a lethal scorer, his shot-making could stand to see an uptick. Henderson relies on his athleticism and speed to cavort through the defense, but he could struggle in the NBA at times to find consistency in his jump shot. He finished with a 27.5 three-point percentage last season and wasn’t much better from the field (42.9). Standing slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, he’ll have to become more dependable with his long-range shooting if he’s going to reach his overall potential.

Player comparison: Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell