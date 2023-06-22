2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Alabama F Brandon Miller

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Brandon Miller Draft Profile

The Alabama Crimson Tide were a force to be reckoned with in the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season. Despite falling to San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Tide cruised into bracket play as the top overall seed in the country. A lot of that profound success was due to Miller — National Freshman Player of the Year and the team’s leading scorer with 18.8 points per contest.

Strengths

To go along with being the team’s best scorer last season, Miller’s athleticism and length (6-foot-9, 200 pounds) pushed him to be the Tide’s best player on the glass (8.2 rebounds per game). He’s a versatile, high-energy talent whose skill set fits perfectly in the modern NBA. Any team that drafts Miller will be getting a player that they can slot at either the 3 or 4 spots in the lineup, which is essential for any small-ball lineup.

Defensively, Miller has the capability of guarding any position from point guard to center. He displays quick feet to stay in front of his man, will disrupt passes for fastbreak opportunities, and can contest shots on the perimeter.

Weaknesses

It doesn’t go unnoticed that Miller has the potential to become a formidable two-way asset in the NBA, but there is still room for improvement in certain areas. He found a ton of initial success at Alabama because he was thrown into one of the most talented lineups in the nation. His ceiling as an isolation offensive weapon is low at the moment, as he does most of his scoring either on fast breaks, or catch-and-shoot 3-point shots.

Player comparison: Andrew Wiggins, Paul George