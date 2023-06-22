2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas G Gradey Dick

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick.

Gradey Dick Draft Profile

Coming in as arguably the best shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Dick is a polished prospect for any team making a selection in either of the two rounds. The Second Team All-Big 12 forward helped Kansas earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished second on the team in scoring (14.1 PPG).

Strengths

There’s no debate that the focal point of Dick’s skill set starts with his uncanny ability to hit shots from behind the arc. He finished with a 40% mark from downtown in the 2022-23 campaign and knocked down at least one three-point jumper in 33 of 36 games on 5.7 attempts per contest.

Dick’s high basketball IQ, combined with the quiet confidence he possesses offensively, sets him apart from many wing players in this draft.

Weaknesses

Dick has to prove that he’s more than just a one-dimensional shooter once he gets to the NBA. Though he plucked away 1.4 steals per game last year at Kansas, he’s going to have to quickly throw on some weight in order to battle in the paint with bigger and stronger players at the pro level.

Player comparison: Kyle Korver