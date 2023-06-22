2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Overtime Elite G Ausar Thompson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Overtime Elite guard Ausar Thompson.

Ausar Thompson Draft Profile

Thompson opted to play with Overtime Elite, instead of the G-league or college. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. He’s listed at 6’7, so good size for the wing in the NBA. He measured a 7-foot wing span and an 8’8 standing reach at the combine. Thompson shot 29 percent from the deep, and 48 percent from the field. The level of competition was a huge question at the Overtime Elite as compared to the G-league or NCAA. So there could be some questions about how well things will translate for him.

Strengths

Thompson is an elite athlete who is bouncy and has good body control. He finishes strong at the rim and can absorb contact. His athleticism shows throughout his game when he’s making plays with quick decision making whether its passing or putting his head down and getting to the rim. Thompson will make a very good slasher at the next level and excels at that more than he does as a spot-up shooter.

Thompson is probably the best defender in the draft and can guard multiple positions on the floor. He is a wing, but in some situations, he can go down low and bang with some post players. He has great lateral quickness and footwork, which affords him the ability to fight through screens. He also excels as a help defender, averaging one block per game.

Weaknesses

Similar to his brother Amen Thompson, Ausar struggles to shoot as well. The latter shot 29 percent from deep, which won’t cut it in the NBA. Teams will sag on him and go under screens to allow him to shoot. If his shot doesn’t improve, he will need to find other ways to contribute to the offensive side of the floor. Ausar show shot 66 percent from the free-throw line, which needs to improve, especially if he is going to primarily be a slasher to start his career.

Player comparison: Andrew Wiggins