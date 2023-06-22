2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Overtime Elite G Amen Thompson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson.

Amen Thompson Draft Profile

Thompson opted to go play for Overtime Elite, instead of the G-League Ignite or college basketball. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. Amen shot 56 percent from the field, but a cringeworthy, 25 percent from deep, and 65 percent from the free throw line. While those numbers are a bit low for a guard, he should be able to improve those numbers.

Strengths

Thompson is one of the most athletic prospects that we’ve seen in recent years. He drives into the and finishes at the rim strong. He measured well at the combine at 6’5 without shoes, a 7-feet wingspan, and 8’7 standing reach. Thompson didn’t do many tests at the combine, but his explosiveness pops off of the screen when you watch him play. His level of competition can skew your thoughts on him, but he is an intriguing prospect who is worth a look for a team in the lottery.

He is a playmaker, whether it's with his passing or turning defense into transition points. Thompson does well with the ball in his hands because he can read a defense and find his open teammates. Yes, the level of competition will obviously be a lot higher at the next level, but he still has the straits you like to see when trying to determine whether or not skills will translate. He is a pest defensively, averaging 2.3 steals per game, which he turns into instant offense for big who run the floor or wings down the court for open shots.

Weaknesses

His shot is the weakest hole in his game, and until he improves, he will struggle at the next level. Teams will dare him to shoot by going under screens and even sagging off. If he can’t improve to being a passable shooter, it will be tough for him to make it in the league. And due to this, his half-court game will also struggle due to a lack of space to operate.

Player comparison: Ja Morant