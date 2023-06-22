2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UConn G Jordan Hawkins

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UConn guard Jordan Hawkins.

Jordan Hawkins Draft Profile

It was win and go to the league for Hawkins after UConn’s incredible NCAA Tournament title run, and rightfully so. The sophomore guard was an elite performer for the Huskies throughout the 2022-23 campaign — finishing second on the team in scoring (16.2 PPG). The All-Big East First Team selection will be a highly coveted asset for any team picking in the first round.

Strengths

To go along with being one of the best players in the Big East last season, Hawkins also shined in the NCAA Tournament, stepping up in every clutch moment with a 17.3 PPG average on 52% shooting from beyond the arc — earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the bracket’s West Region. He has great size and athleticism for the combo guard/wing position at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, which allows him to shoot over his defender oftentimes. He also has an extremely quick first step, with explosiveness when gliding to the bucket. He’ll have very little trouble carving out some type of role in an NBA rotation.

Weaknesses

While length and athleticism is the new way of the league, Hawkins would be wise to add more weight to his slender frame. He’s going to experience problems early on absorbing contact from stronger defenders, so this is something he’s going to want to address before it hinders his development. He also needs to improve his willingness to defend on the help side and ramp up his on-ball pressure.

Player comparison: Mikal Bridges