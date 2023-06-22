2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Kentucky G Cason Wallace

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.

Cason Wallace Draft Profile

The freshman guard spent one year with Kentucky as a five-star recruit, averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists per game through 32 outings. Although they didn’t make it far in the SEC or NCAA tournaments, Wallace was a regular staple in the starting lineup for the Wildcats throughout the season.

Strengths

Standing at 6’2”, Wallace is a very physical defender on and off the ball. He’s quick and can defend along the perimeter well while being one of the hardest-working players on the court. He averaged 4.3 assists per game with Kentucky as he was the Wildcats’ go-to playmaker as he excels at shot creation. He’s a solid pull-up shooter and can hit shots from nearly everywhere on the floor as a versatile guard on offense. He shot 75.7% from the line with Kentucky, and 44.6% from the floor overall in his freshman year.

Weaknesses

He seems to be slightly injury prone as he dealt with a back injury throughout his entire freshman season, so that could come into play early on in his NBA career. He wasn’t a prolific scorer for the Wildcats and his first step lacks the level needed to blow by defenders in the lane, especially at this level of play. He’s not a strong three-point shooter, hitting just 34.6% of his triples in his freshman season with Kentucky.

Player comparison: Jrue Holiday