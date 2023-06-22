2023 NBA Draft scouting report for UCF F Taylor Hendricks

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at UCF forward Taylor Hendricks.

Taylor Hendricks Draft Profile

Hendricks spent one season at UCF, starting all 34 games while averaging 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds throughout the campaign. He won the AAC Rookie of the Week a record-breaking nine times throughout his freshman year and was named to the All-AAC 2nd team and the All-Freshman team.

Strengths

Hendricks is a tall forward who plays solid defense on the interior. At 6-foot-8 and 214 pounds, he can hang on the inside and go nose-to-nose with attackers on the drive. He’s a patient and cerebral defender who excels on the glass for a forward as he averaged seven rebounds per game with the UCF Knights. On offense, he’s a strong ball handler who can pull up from just about anywhere on the court and has shown improvement on hitting his shots from beyond the arc. He’s great on the pick-and-roll, catching passes with ease and making straight-line drives to the basket.

Weaknesses

While he excelled at UCF, he didn’t get a lot of chances to play against top college teams so it’s a bit of an unknown how he’ll do in his rookie season against NBA competition. He has star potential in the league, but it will be a journey for him to get there as he adapts to the pace and physicality of the NBA.

Player comparison: Jerami Grant