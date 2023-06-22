2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Arkansas G Anthony Black

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arkansas guard Anthony Black.

Anthony Black Draft Profile

Black finished the 2022-23 season as one of the Razorbacks’ best all-around players and was atop the nation’s best freshmen. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while helping Arkansas remain competitive in the rigorous SEC conference.

Strengths

An athletically gifted guard/wing with quick lateral movement, Black’s biggest contribution to Arkansas last season was his ability to pick up steals. He averaged 2.1 per game and was versatile with his 6-foot-7 size to defend multiple positions on the floor. Finding a guard in the NBA that can consistently provide a spark on both ends of the court has become somewhat of a rarity, so Black should be able to fill that role on any team that selects him.

The 19-year-old has a chance to be a solid two-way player for many years. His passing IQ is impressive for being one of the youngest prospects in the class, which certainly bodes well for his draft stock.

Weaknesses

While Black can be a vital offensive weapon in a fast-paced system, he does struggle with creating shots for himself in the half-court. He has the potential to grow as an isolation scorer, but his ball-handling and shot selection are currently the two areas of his game where he must improve.

Player comparison: Josh Giddey, Kyle Anderson