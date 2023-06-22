2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Villanova F Cam Whitmore

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Villanova forward Cam Whitmore.

Cam Whitmore Draft Profile

While Villanova’s 2022-23 season certainly had its bumps in the road in their first campaign without legendary head coach Jay Wright at the helm in 21 years, Whitmore was a bright spot on this rebuilding roster. The freshman forward averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Wildcats. Despite being limited to 26 collegiate appearances, Whitmore is on his way to the pro level as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the 2023 draft class.

Strengths

The 18-year-old plays the game well ahead of his time. He erased doubts at the NBA Combine about his athleticism, finishing third in max vertical leap (40.5 inches), and he has the physicality to come in and make an impact right away in his rookie season. Standing with an imposing frame at 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, Whitmore has a defensive upside to mix it up with some of the most experienced NBA swingmen every game.

Weaknesses

Lacking an offensive craft at the moment, Whitmore has to work on becoming more of a scoring threat in the half-court. Everyone at the pro level can score in transition, so athleticism and strength don’t always go a very long way without offensive production. He also needs to improve his court vision and passing IQ.

Player comparison: Jae Crowder