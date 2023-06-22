2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Baylor G Keyonte George

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Baylor guard Keyonte George.

Keyonte George Draft Profile

The next in line on the growing list of NBA guards from Baylor is George. He produced 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Bears in the 2022-23 season. The freshman is projected to be the best shooting guard in the 2023 draft class, and he certainly has the skill set to corroborate it.

Strengths

George is a spark plug who scored a lot of big buckets for Baylor during their run in the Big 12. He is confident as an isolation offensive player but also has the basketball IQ to space the floor. Defensively, he has lightning quickness to keep his man in front of him for four quarters, and a coach can seamlessly rotate him between both guard spots.

Weaknesses

A strong finisher at the rim, George has no issue with scoring inside and out. That said, his shot selection from the field (37.6) and 3-point efficiency (33.8) need to show improvement during NBA Summer League.

Player comparison: Elfrid Payton, Cam Thomas