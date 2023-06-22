2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Indiana G Jalen Hood-Schifino

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Jalen Hood-Schifino Draft Profile

Hood-Schifino has all the makings of an NBA player. He’s a 6-foot-6 guard who is comfortable playing with the ball while creating looks for himself and his teammates. His length helps him make an impact on defense as well.

He played one year at Indiana, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 32 games. That included a remarkable 35-point and 7-rebound performance at the Purdue Boilermakers, who were ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time.

Strengths

He’s a strong two-way player with great length and a smooth offensive game with the ball. He can play the pick-and-roll while getting to the rim or setting up open looks for teammates. Hood-Schifino is a confident ball-handler that makes great decisions, and he has all the tools to become a legitimate NBA player.

Weaknesses

Three-point shooting in the NBA is a necessity for guards. Hood-Schifino has somewhat of a question mark in that regard, as he shot just 33.33% from deep in one season for the Indiana Hoosiers. There’s reason to believe he can improve that area of his game, and Hood-Schifino will need to cut back on the turnovers (2.8 per game) as well.

Player comparison: Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Barrett

There are a few player comparisons that come to mind when looking at Hood-Schifino. The first one is Malcolm Brogdon, who is a two-way guard that is comfortable handling the ball. Otherwise, guys like Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic or R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks make for legitimate comparisons as well.