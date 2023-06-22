2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Iowa F Kris Murray

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Iowa forward Kris Murray.

Kris Murray Draft Profile

You may recognize the name, as his brother — Keegan Murray — was a rookie last season (picked No. 4 overall) for the Sacramento Kings. Now it’s time for Kris, a 6-foot-8 forward from the Iowa Hawkeyes, to hear his name called.

Kris Murray had a fine junior campaign for the Hawkeyes, averaging 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He shot 33.5% from deep, which was a step back from 38.7% in his sophomore season.

Strengths

Murray can play several positions at the next level. He’ll most likely profile as a small forward, tall wing player, or stretch power forward in smaller lineups. Still, he has defensive versatility to go along with a proven rebounding profile and high IQ on offense.

Weaknesses

The fact that Murray only shot 33.5% on three-pointers last season is somewhat concerning. There’s a chance he evolves as a legitimate NBA shooter, and teams will likely be willing to give him a chance due to his frame, athleticism, and defensive versatility.

Player comparison: Dorian Finney-Smith

A lazy comparison would draw parallels to his brother, but Kris would have to make tremendous strides in his three-point shooting to get on that level, as Keegan shot 41.1% from deep for the Kings last season.

You could also compare Kris Murray to a tall, versatile wing player like Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets.