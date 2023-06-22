2023 NBA Draft scouting report for South Carolina F Greg Jackson

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at South Carolina forward Greg Jackson.

Greg Jackson Draft Profile

Greg “GG” Jackson was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, and he joined the South Carolina Gamecocks for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft. Jackson is very young despite having a full season of college ball under his belt, as he doesn’t turn 19 until December 2023.

Despite starting his freshman season at 17 years old, Jackson averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds across 32 games for South Carolina. He showcased a well-rounded game with plenty of athleticism, which is a nice complement to his 6-foot-9 frame.

Strengths

Upside, upside, upside. Jackson isn’t the most complete prospect in this draft class, but he has a great foundation for an 18-year-old. He has great size and athleticism to go with a well-rounded game that should translate to the NBA level. His combination of size and explosiveness is exciting. If Jackson continues to improve, he could become a legitimate force.

Weaknesses

His shooting numbers (32.4% on threes, 67.7% on free throws) aren’t great, and he’ll need to put in plenty of work in those departments. While Jackson has strong dribbling skills and explosiveness to create his own shot, he only averaged 0.8 assists per game at South Carolina. He’ll need to learn to find the open man while adjusting to NBA defenses.

Player comparison: Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam

It’s difficult to draw a player comparison for G.G. Jackson, as he’s still very much in the development phase at 18. However, potential NBA suitors will have hopes that he can evolve into an All-Star forward like Julius Randle or Pascal Siakam.