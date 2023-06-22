2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke F Dariq Whitehead

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke forward Dariq Whitehead.

Dariq Whitehead Draft Profile

Whitehead is a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 20.7 minutes per game as a freshman for the Duke Blue Devils last season. He battled a foot injury for most of the season, which explains the conservative minutes and stats.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Whitehead will have another procedure on his right foot while expecting to be reading for the NBA season.

Strengths

He’s just 18 years old (19 in August ), but Whitehead already has all the makings of an impact NBA player. He’s a tall wing at 6-foot-7 who is a ready-made shooter that shot 42.9% from deep in college last year. On top of that, his athleticism makes him a versatile defender that can cover guards and forwards alike.

Weaknesses

The archetype looks great on paper, but Whitehead has to prove it. He has had two procedures due to a fractured foot since last August. While he’s a top prospect that is expected to bounce back, one can’t help but question whether or not that will be an issue throughout his NBA career.

His defensive ability is projected on his size/athleticism combination more than anything. He’ll need to prove that on top of legitimate rebounding ability while mixing it up at the next level.

Player comparison: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro

You could compare Whitehead to players like Keldon Johnson or Tyler Herro. All of them are rangy wings who can create their own shot or knock down open jumpers.