2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh.

Brice Sensabaugh Draft Profile

At 6-6, 235 pounds, Sensabaugh averaged 24.5 MPG for the Buckeyes last season, scoring at a clip of 16.3 PPG on 48.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from deep. The freshman averaged 5.4 RPG and 1.2 APG and was named Big Ten All-Freshman for Ohio State last season.

Strengths

Sensabaugh’s size and frame make him a strong combo forward at the next level, and his ability to score from mid-range and even extend to the three-point line will serve him well in the NBA. He excels at scoring through contact and has a surprisingly quick first step despite being a “big guy” for his position.

Weaknesses

He’ll need to improve on the other end of the floor and look to be a better on-ball defender while improving his awareness when guarding off the ball as well. His offensive skillset speaks for itself, but he’ll need to improve on defense if he wants to be a true two-way player in the NBA.

Player comparison: Desmond Bane

Given his bigger size and frame, coupled with his ability to shoot from outside, Desmond Bane could be the Northstar comparison with more development at the next level.