2023 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan G Kobe Bufkin

The 2023 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We will look at the top prospects in the draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin.

Kobe Bufkin Draft Profile

Bufkin went from barely playing as a freshman to one of the top offensive weapons on the team as a sophomore. He averaged 14 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. The most intriguing part of Bufkin’s game is that he’s just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. The more he played, the more he improved. He was more aggressive as the season went on and became one of the top players in the Big Ten.

Strengths

Bufkin picks his spots well and has a really good feel for the game. Whether it is driving to the basket or pulling up for a midrange jumper, that part of his game is solid. There were several times down the stretch during his sophomore year when he turned into a microwave and either carried his team to victory or brought them back from a sizeable deficit. During those stretches, Bufkin was aggressive, either putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim or one dribble pull-up jumper. He also took on the assignment of guarding the other team’s best player.

Weaknesses

Bufkin struggled at times as a primary ball handler. He averaged nearly two turnovers per game and at costly times. He generally plays under control but gets careless with the ball when looking for the post entry or the roller. There are times when Bufkin gets lost in the shuffle, and he won’t take a shot for minutes on end. That is very crucial when teams need him to make something happen. He is young and only has one real year of production, so he will need a year or two before he can provide some impactful minutes.

Player comparison: Immanuel Quickley